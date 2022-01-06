Skip to main content

How to Watch The Chase S2 E11: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chase, a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors face off against the Chaser, returns on Wednesday.

In this episode, former Jeopardy champion James Holzhauer returns as the chaser with three contestants playing against him. 

How to Watch The Chase S2 E11 Today:

Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream The Chase S2 E11 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Each contestant participates in an individual "chase" called the Cash Builder, in which they attempt to answer as many questions as possible in 60 seconds to earn as much money as possible to contribute to a prize fund for the team. 

The contestant must then answer enough questions to stay ahead of the chaser in a head-to-head competition. If they cannot win, they lose their winnings for that round and are out. 

The contestants who successfully complete their individual chases without being caught advance to the Final Chase, in which they answer questions as a team playing for an equal share of the prize fund accumulated throughout the episode.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

