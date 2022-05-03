Skip to main content

How to Watch The Chase Season Three Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chase, a heart-racing quiz show, is back for another season starting on Tuesday night.

The Chase quiz show is back for season three and three new Chasers are joining the cast. 

How to Watch The Chase Season Three Premiere Today:

Date: May 3, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream The Chase Season Three Premiere on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Victoria Grace, who has been named the smartest woman in the world due to her ability to win online trivia games, is the one female to be a Chaser.

Brandon Blackwell, who is dubbed "The Lightning Bolt" due to being a speed quiz champion, is also ready to show off his skills.

Finally, Buzzy Cohen is more flashy, but it doesn't mean he is any easier to beat.

Sara Haines is the host of the show and Tuesday's first episode will feature Blackwell making his debut against an attorney, a teacher and an office manager.

The contestants work by themselves to build a cash pot for the team in the first round, but must outwit the Chaser to make the Final Chase. 

In the final Chase the group must work together to stay ahead of the Chaser and then win an equal part of the final prize.

