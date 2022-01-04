The Cleaning Lady, a new Fox drama series based on the Argentinian series La Chica Que Limpia, will premiere at 9 p.m. ET Monday night.

How to Watch The Cleaning Lady Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 3, 2021

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: You can stream The Cleaning Lady Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cleaning Lady starts Élodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa, a Cambodian doctor who comes to the United States in search of medical treatment for her son. But after her visa expires, De La Rosa is trapped in Las Vegas and has to work alongside her sister-in-law as a cleaning lady. After witnessing a murder, De La Rosa is recruited by the mob to clean up after crimes, pulling her into the dangerous criminal underworld.

Yung is best known for her role as Elektra on the Netflix series Daredevil.

The Cleaning Lady is created by Miranda Kwok, who also serves as an executive producer. Kwok has previously worked as a writer and producer on The CW's The 100.

The show also stars Adan Canto, Oliver Hudson, Martha Millan and Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle.

