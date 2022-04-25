Witness the the inhuman acts of monster Ariel Castro and the bravery of Michelle Knight, Amanda Barry and Gina DeJesus in Monday's special about the girls' kidnappings.

True crime junkies should definitely tune into Monday's special titled The Cleveland Kidnappings. The special will follow the stories of Michelle Knight, Amanda Barry and Gina DeJesus as they recount the terrors that took place inside the Seymour Avenue house the three young women were held captive in for 11 years.

How to Watch The Cleveland Kidnappings Special Today:

Date: April 25, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ID

Michelle, Amanda and Gina were kidnapped by Ariel Castro between 2002 and 2004 and were not found until 2013. The events that took place inside the house are hard to hear. From heavy chains to restricted meals and sexual assault, the three young girls went to hell andc back at the hands of Castro.

The Cleveland Kidnappings will give viewers the slightest glimpse into what these women had to endure, what kept hope alive and how they leaned on each other to make sure all three got out of the house and home to their families. The special highlights the bravery these women found and the bond they were forced to share in the nightmare they lived through.

