How to Watch The Culture Is: Black Women: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first part of MSNBC's new special 'The Culture Is: Black Women' premieres tonight.

The debut of The Culture Is: Black Women airs tonight on MSNBC. The premiere will feature a discussion moderated by Joy Reid and Tiffany Cross, who speak with Black women from various industries about how they blazed trails and honed their crafts.

How to Watch The Culture Is: Black Women Today:

Date: June 19, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSNBC

Reid is a television host who leads the show The ReidOut on MSNBC. She began her television career in 1997 working in South Florida for a WSVN Channel 7 morning show. She later went on to work on Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign.

Cross, like Reid, is a television personality and journalist who hosts The Cross Connection, which is a Saturday morning MSNBC show.

On Sunday, Reid and Cross carry a conversation that includes Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, writer and educator Nikole Hannah-Jones, performer Robin Thede and activist Tarana Burke amongst many more. 

Don't miss the debut of The Culture Is: Black Women on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on MSNBC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
19
2022

The Culture Is: Black Women

TV CHANNEL: MSNBC
Time
10:00
PM/ET
