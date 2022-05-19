Skip to main content

How to Watch The Deep End Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Freeform will present a new four-part docuseries tonight highlighting the questionable teachings of Teal Swan called 'The Deep End'.

Freeform brings a new kind of docuseries to its platform tonight with the series premiere of The Deep End. The show follows spiritual leader Teal Swan whose aim was to be "more spiritually influential than the Pope."

How to Watch The Deep End Series Premiere Today:

Date: May 18, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Freeform

Live Stream The Deep End Series Premiere on fuboTV Today:

While Freeform has presented other haunting shows like Pretty Little Liars in the past, this is the first of its kind for Freeform since it is based on a true story. Viewers and fans of young adult novels may remember that Pretty Little Liars was based on the books written by Sara Shepard.

This true docuseries follows the teachings of Teal Swan and tries to determine if she is a true spiritual leader helping to guide people through life or a cult leader. The Deep End was filmed over three years with direct access to Teal and her teachings while collecting interviews from active members as well as ex-members.

While current members continue to sing her praises claiming, "I think she's Jesus," some ex-followers have shared how brainwashed they felt when in the throws of following Teal.

The four-part docuseries will begin tonight and will be available on Hulu tomorrow.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

The Deep End Series Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Freeform
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

