How to Watch The Family Chantel Season 4 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The fourth season of The Family Chantel reality series premieres on TLC on Monday with Chantel Everett and her family and friends.

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno are back for a fourth season of their hit reality TV series The Family Chantel. These two met on season four of 90 Day Fiancé and have been together ever since. They were the focus of the spin off show 90 Day Finance: Happily Ever After? 

This reality TV show focuses on the ups and downs of this couple as they live together in Atlanta. The first episode of season four premieres on Monday with the finale on August 22.

How to Watch The Family Chantel Season 4 Premiere Today:

Date: June 6, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TLC

Live Stream The Family Chantel Season 4 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

From 90 Day Finance to their own show with The Family Chantel here is the first look at the fourth season of the reality show:

When these two got engaged on a whim while Chantel was on vacation in the Dominican Republic, they did not plan things out or think how their future was going to look. They just knew they were in love and marched forward. Since then they have moved to Georgia where they live on a K-1 visa.

The show features Chantel and Pedro, with more Everett’s in Karen, Thomas, River and Winter, as well as Pedro’s mother Lydia Morel and sister Nicole Jimeno.

This season the family drama showcases more with the sisters trying to win model competitions and going through medical procedures respectively.

Pedro also opens up to his mother about the struggles in his marriage for the first time, which creates even more drama in the relationship and on the show.

