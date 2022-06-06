The Great Food Truck Race is back on the Food Network on Sunday with over a million miles traveled and many mouths fed.

The Great Food Truck Race competition show from Food Network is back for the 15th season. With all the food competition shows out there, this is one of the most fun premises, as active and successful food trucks compete to sell the most food, market and attract customers and compete to prove they are the best food truck in the country.

How to Watch The Great Food Truck Race Season 15 Premiere today:

Date: June 5, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Food Network

The Great Food Truck Race is back tonight after last year's All-Star edition of the competition show.

Over the years, food trucks have become more and more popular with cities where they have set areas for a large amount of food trucks to park and sell their food like a mini outdoor food mall on wheels.

This show debuted back in 2010 with the first edition of the show featuring six episodes. Since then there have been 13 more seasons with 81 episodes, including All-Star versions of the show with past winners coming back to compete to see who is the best of the best.

The All-Star battle featured Aloha Plate (season four winner), The Lime Truck (season two), The Middle Feast (season five), Mystikka Masala (season 12), NOLA Creations (season 10), Seoul Sausage (season three) and Waffle Love (season six).

This season there are nine trucks competing. Those include Amawele’s, Eso Artisanal Pasta, Food Fight, Girl’s Got Balls, maybe Cheese Born With It, Salsa Queen, Sauté Kingz, SEÑOREATA and Southern Pride Asian Fusion.

