HGTV brings us a new renovation show on Monday night. The Great Giveback stars Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich.

How to Watch The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich Today:

Date: June 13, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: HGTV

The two cousins will work together to help bring a new look to houses each week.

Melissa McCarthy and design-savvy Jenna Perusich give back to those who give selflessly to others with surprise home makeovers. Together, they transform the homes and lives of deserving individuals who choose to lead with love and kindness.

It a bit of a new twist on the renovations shows we see and love so often on HGTV. McCarthy and Perusich are looking to give back to those who have given so much in their everyday lives.

In the first episode a pregnant war veteran and her fiancée are about to begin the next chapter of their lives with both a baby and wedding on the way. Melissa and Jenna help make room for this growing family with a stunning kitchen, living room and surprise nursery makeover!

If you love redesign shows and want to see people doing good things for great people then this is the show for you.

