The Great Soul Food Cook-Off:Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Great Soul Food Cook-off comes to OWN on Friday night as chefs compete in a soul-food cooking competition.

Eight chefs compete in The Great Soul Food Cook-Off, looking to win the grand prize of $50,000. The six-episode series has the chefs competing in a series of cooking challenges as they whittle down the contestants until a winner is crowned.

How to Watch The Great Soul Food Cook-Off Today:

Date: May 6, 2022

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: OWN

According to sportskeeda.com, The Great Soul Food Cook-Off will premiere with a Soul Starter Challenge. The competition round will focus on 'foundational meat and three,' a meal featuring a portion of meat and three sides that are African-American community must-haves. In this first challenge, contestants will be grouped into teams to compete in the Meat N’ Three Knockout, preparing smothered pork chops, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, and a potato salad.

It is a cooking show that centers around chefs cooking only soul food. It is a popular type of food that many enjoy but have never seen exclusively in a cooking show; The Great Soul Food Cook-Off brings it right to the mainstream.

This is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys cooking shows.

Regional restrictions may apply.