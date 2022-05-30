Skip to main content

How to Watch The Hillside Strangler: Mind of a Monster: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch the premiere of The Hillside Strangler: Mind of a Monster on the ID channel on Monday.

The first episode of season one titled "Steve Did It" gets straight to it showing the moment police were able to apprehend Kenneth A. Bianchi for the murders of two Western Washington University students in January 1979.

How to Watch The Hillside Strangler: Mind of a Monster today:

Date: May 30, 2022

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ID

You can stream The Hillside Strangler: Mind of a Monster today on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bianchi had fled to Bellingham, Washington where he was arrested by the Bellingham Police Department. His arrest shocked the world of psychiatry as Bianchi attempted to use an insanity defense, claiming that he had dissociative identity disorder and that it was those separate personalities that committed those murders.

The Hillside Strangler: Mind of a Monster sparks new life into one of America's most notorious serial killer investigations. The series continues on Monday on the ID channel with the second episode of season one premiering right after the first at 10 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

