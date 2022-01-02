Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch The Incredible Dr. Pol Season 20 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Season 20 of The Incredible Dr. Pol premieres on Saturday night on Nat Geo Wild.
    The Incredible Dr. Pol, a reality series on Nat Geo Wild that follows Dutch veterinarian Jan Pol, his family and his employees at his rural Michigan practice, will return on Saturday night with the premiere of the show's 20th season.

    How to Watch The Incredible Dr. Pol Season 20 Premiere Today

    Date: Jan. 1, 2021

    Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Nat Geo Wild

    Live Stream: You can stream The Incredible Dr. Pol Season 20 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Pol was born in 1942 in the Netherlands and earned a veterinary medicine degree from Utrecht University in 1970. He moved to Michigan with his wife, then moved again to Weidman, MI, where he opened his vet clinic in 1981.

    The Incredible Dr. Pol premiered in 2011, focusing on his clinic, which often deals with emergency care due to the unavailability of that type of care in rural Michigan.

    In addition to Pol and his wife, the practice employs Brenda Grettenberger as Associate Veterinarian. Grettenberger holds a degree from Michigan State University. Three other doctors, Nicole Arcy, Lisa Jones and Ray Harp, are employed by Pol.

    Saturday's season premiere is titled "Another Day Another Collar" and takes place during the winter, with Dr. Pol and his employees treating injured dogs.

