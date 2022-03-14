Eight home cooks compete in a new series inspired by Julia Child.

Before there was Food Network and all the celebrity chefs that have emerged from that channel, there was the original celebrity chef: Julia Child, whose work in French cooking led to her hosting The French Chef, which debuted in 1963.

How to Watch The Julia Child Challenge Premiere Today

Date: March 14, 2022

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Food Network

Live Stream: You can stream The Julia Child Challenge Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The French Chef aired in syndication for 10 years and led to Peabody and Emmy wins for Child, who became an influential part of the food landscape. She later hosted numerous shows and wrote 18 books.

Now, her influence lives on in Food Network's The Julia Child Challenge.

Eight home cooks will head into a replica of Child's home kitchen and will compete in a series of challenges inspired by Child. The winner will receive a trip to Paris to study at Le Cordon Bleu, the same place that Julia Child studied.

On Monday, the cooks will be asked to cook a dish that changed Child's life, then to make a dish that changed their life.

Antonia Lofaso will serve as the main judge of the show. Tune into Food Network at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday to see the competition get started.

