A new drama focused on the wine industry debuts on OWN on Tuesday.

How to Watch The Kings of Napa Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: OWN

The show focuses on the King family, which owns a vineyard in Napa Valley, The vineyard has generated a lot of wealth and status for the family, but the family patriarch's sudden exit from the business puts his three children in a fight for power.

The Kings of Napa was created Janine Sherman Barrois, who has worked as a producer on Claws, Criminal Minds and ER.

The show stars Isiah Whitlock Jr. as as family patriarch Reginald King, with Karen LeBlanc playing wife Vanessa. Devika Parikh plays Vanessa's sister, while Ebonee Noel, Rance Nix and Ashlee Brian star as the three siblings.

Described as similar to Greenleaf, The Kings of Napa finds the King family thrust into a world of blackmail and scandal, fighting to keep the family name clean while also in-fighting with each other.

