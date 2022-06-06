With it being Pride Month, The Lesbian Bar Project documentary premieres on Sunday night.

“When our history isn’t told, we must tell it ourselves.” That is the way the creators of The Lesbian Bar Project documentary start in their description of their film that showcases the dying world of niche bars for specific crowds.

It is Pride Month in the United States and that helps to showcase documentaries, movies and specials for and about the LGBTQ+ community.

How to Watch The Lesbian Bar Project Special Today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Sundance TV

This documentary, which sheds light on the dying world of the lesbian bar, airs on Sundance TV for Pride Month today.

This documentary started when the filmmakers did research and found that nearly every bar made specifically for lesbians had closed down, leaving only 21 in the country.

There are bars in Washington, Alabama, Arizona, California (two), Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, New York (three), Ohio, Oklahoma (three), Tennessee, Texas (two), Wisconsin, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

This documentary is narrated and produced by Lea DeLaria, who starred in Netflix’s Orange is the New Black and is in Reprisal on HULU and Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts on Netflix currently.

Erica Rose and Elina Street co-directed the documentary. They have both had films screened at various film festivals with credits on tv shows, movies and various projects.

