Skip to main content

How to Watch The Man Who Fell to Earth Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This sci-fi series reprisal will premiere on Showtime on Sunday.

After an exclusive pre-airing at this year's South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, The Man Who Fell to Earth is premiering on Showtime this Sunday. 

How to Watch The Man Who Fell to Earth Series Premiere Today:

Date: April 24, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Showtime

Live stream The Man Who Fell to Earth on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as the last hope of an extraterrestrial species whose mission on Earth is to find the woman who can help save his home. Ejiofor (Children of Men, 12 Years A Slave) plays Faraday, an alien whose mission centers on one thing: finding Justin Falls.

When Justin Falls, who is played by Naomie Harris (Southpaw, No Time To Die) meets Faraday, they soon realize that this mission may be far more wide-reaching than either of the two intended.

The first on-screen adaptation of this Walter Tevis novel was released in 1976, when David Bowie starred in an X-rated feature film. 

Now newly reprised as a Showtime Original television series, it comes by way of creators/showrunners Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman. The duo have been apart of modern day spinoffs like Star Trek, including Picard, Discovery and Strange New Worlds.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
24
2022

The Man Who Fell to Earth

TV CHANNEL: Showtime
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 23, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28), center Tomas Hertl (48), left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and defenseman Nicolas Meloche (53) celebrate after a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
USATSI_18124630
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Golden Knights

By Phil Watsonjust now
Apr 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
the-north-water-bbc-colin-farrell-jack-o-connell-bddb0ac
entertainment

How to Watch The North Water Part 1

By Iolanda Netojust now
Title-Card-The-Man-Who-Fell-To-Earth-Season-1-Episode-1-Hallo-Spaceboy-Premiere
entertainment

How to Watch The Man Who Fell to Earth Series Premiere

By Iolanda Netojust now
download-3
entertainment

How to Watch Billy the Kid Series Premiere

By Iolanda Netojust now
imago1002941304h
Liga MX

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Querétaro

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Soccer

Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
worst-cooks
entertainment

How to Watch Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s So 90s

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy