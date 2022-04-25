This sci-fi series reprisal will premiere on Showtime on Sunday.

After an exclusive pre-airing at this year's South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, The Man Who Fell to Earth is premiering on Showtime this Sunday.

How to Watch The Man Who Fell to Earth Series Premiere Today:

Date: April 24, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Showtime

Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as the last hope of an extraterrestrial species whose mission on Earth is to find the woman who can help save his home. Ejiofor (Children of Men, 12 Years A Slave) plays Faraday, an alien whose mission centers on one thing: finding Justin Falls.

When Justin Falls, who is played by Naomie Harris (Southpaw, No Time To Die) meets Faraday, they soon realize that this mission may be far more wide-reaching than either of the two intended.

The first on-screen adaptation of this Walter Tevis novel was released in 1976, when David Bowie starred in an X-rated feature film.

Now newly reprised as a Showtime Original television series, it comes by way of creators/showrunners Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman. The duo have been apart of modern day spinoffs like Star Trek, including Picard, Discovery and Strange New Worlds.

