The Smithsonian channel will premiere The Miracle Panda, a new nature documentary narrated by award-winning actress Lucy Liu on Wednesday.

Pandas hold a special place in the heart of many animal lovers. The Miracle Panda will not disappoint, as the viewer is taken on an amazing journey that shows just how amazing this story was and continues to be.

The documentary tells the story of Xiao Qi Ji, the “Little Miracle,” who was born at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in August 2020 against all odds.

How to Watch The Miracle Panda Today:

Date: April 20, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Smithsonian

This emotional documentary follows a family of pandas at the zoo and also highlights a successful 50-year collaboration between scientists, veterinarians, panda keepers and conservationists. The Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute and their counterparts in China have continued to do everything they can to save giant pandas from extinction.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a mama bear considered too old to become pregnant was granted one more chance to welcome a cub, despite a shortage of zoo staff and a small window of opportunity.

A global team was rewarded with the arrival of a panda bear cub, which became an international symbol of joy and hope at a time when people needed it the most.

Regional restrictions may apply.