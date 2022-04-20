Skip to main content

How to Watch The Miracle Panda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Smithsonian channel will premiere The Miracle Panda, a new nature documentary narrated by award-winning actress Lucy Liu on Wednesday.

Pandas hold a special place in the heart of many animal lovers. The Miracle Panda will not disappoint, as the viewer is taken on an amazing journey that shows just how amazing this story was and continues to be.

The documentary tells the story of Xiao Qi Ji, the “Little Miracle,” who was born at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in August 2020 against all odds.

How to Watch The Miracle Panda Today:

Date: April 20, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Smithsonian

Live stream The Miracle Panda on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This emotional documentary follows a family of pandas at the zoo and also highlights a successful 50-year collaboration between scientists, veterinarians, panda keepers and conservationists. The Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute and their counterparts in China have continued to do everything they can to save giant pandas from extinction.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a mama bear considered too old to become pregnant was granted one more chance to welcome a cub, despite a shortage of zoo staff and a small window of opportunity. 

A global team was rewarded with the arrival of a panda bear cub, which became an international symbol of joy and hope at a time when people needed it the most.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

The Miracle Panda

TV CHANNEL: Smithsonian
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18111836
NBA

How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
cypress-hill.789f4ceb
entertainment

How to Watch Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain

By Quinn Roberts2 minutes ago
download-1
entertainment

How to Watch The Miracle Panda

By Quinn Roberts2 minutes ago
MV5BZTViMzczNDAtOWYyZS00MDdlLTg5OWItYjBmNjc3YTRkNzljXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNDkwMzY5NjQ@._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_
entertainment

How to Watch Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

By Quinn Roberts2 minutes ago
USATSI_18116084
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Cubs

By Adam Childs22 minutes ago
imago1010517749h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Pumas UNAM

By Christine Brown32 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
USATSI_17843453
NBA

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics Game 2

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy