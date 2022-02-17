Skip to main content

How to Watch The Murder Tapes Season 5 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Homicide investigations unfold through taped footage in Investigation Discovery's true-crime series on Wednesday.

In an episode titled "Blunt Force Trauma", detectives turn over every stone in the hunt for Susan Hernandez's killer, with a result that shakes the town to its core.

How to Watch The Murder Tapes Season 5 Premiere Today:

Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ID

Live Stream The Murder Tapes Season 5 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The series provides an up-close perspective of murder cases, including footage from the initial crime scene investigations via body cam, home security tapes, and interrogation room tapes.

The footage is interwoven with present-day interviews from friends, family and law enforcement directly involved in the investigations.

Viewers see and hear it all, getting up-close and personal with real-life murder investigations. Episodes track cases from start to finish, proving that the truth wins out when tapes roll.

This show doesn't just focus on one particular city or state. It's all about showing how things work across the country. No matter where or when, viewers are taken on twists and turns that one would never expect. 

What will happen this week? No matter the ending, you can be sure that plenty of surprises will be in store.

Regional restrictions may apply.

