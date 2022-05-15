OWN is getting into the late-night business with The Nightcap with Carlos King premiering today.

The world of reality TV has been around for 30+ years now but has exploded with niche shows and more drama over the past 10-12 years. One of the biggest names in that world is Carlos King, who has produced several seasons of shows like Real Housewives and other shows that have led him to his next adventure - The Nightcap with Carlos King as the first late-night talk show for OWN premiering today.

How to Watch The Nightcap with Carlos King Premiere today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: OWN

The self-proclaimed king of reality TV gets his own late-night show for OWN, which is expanding into the decades-old world of late-night talk shows:

King is the CEO of Kingdom Reign Entertainment, which over the years has produced shows like The Next:15, My Super Sweet 16, four seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (6, 7, 8, 9), The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kandi’s Wedding, I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Don’t be Tardy for the Wedding, two seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (1 and 2), Season 25: Oprah Behind The Scenes and the recent hit show, Love & Marriage: D.C.

He has been around the reality TV world for a very long time, networking and creating relationships that all lead to him hosting a late-night talk show.



This new show will be an extension of Love & Marriage: D.C. while also a talk show with other celebrities and friends of King. It should be full of fun and games, drama and big moments that King has become known for over the years.

