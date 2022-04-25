The first of this five-part miniseries will air on BBC America this Sunday.

Episode one of this BBC/CBC co-production is written and directed by Andrew Haigh. The story is based on the bestselling Ian McGuire novel of the same name.

How to Watch The North Water Part 1 Today:

Date: April 24, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: BBC America

Jack O'Connell (Skins, 300: Rise of an Empire) plays Patrick Sumner in this limited series historical drama. Sumner, a former army surgeon aiming to forget the woes of his past life, embarks onboard a ship where he is to serve as its doctor.

He soon runs into Henry Drax, a sinister harpoonist played by Colin Farrell (The Batman, In Bruges) who will live onboard among the ship's crew as it sets sail on a desolate and remote whaling expedition in the Arctic where one can expect plenty of unforeseen adventures.

Sumner's hopes of enduring the hostile landscape linger in the shadow of Drax and the unease of his unknown, mysterious life.

See-Saw Films, the production company of record, has also received critical acclaims for its past projects, which include The King's Speech, Ammonite, and The Power of the Dog.

