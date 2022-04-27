Skip to main content

How to Watch The North Water Series Finale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The fifth and final episode of The North Water airs Tuesday on BBC America.

The five-part mini-series The North Water comes to an end on Tuesday. The series stars Colin Farrell, Jack O’Connell and Peter Mullan in a mystery thriller where a former Army surgeon joins a whaling expedition as the ship’s medic, but finds himself in a battle with a murderous psychopath along the way.

How to Watch The North Water Series Finale Today:

Date: April 26, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: BBC America

Live Stream The North Water Series Finale on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The North Water is about the journey of a man as he accepts a job on ship, then finds himself in the crosshairs of a murderous psychopath.

In this series, Farrell stars as Henry Drax, a harpooner that is on board the ship and is a brutish killer whose amorality helps him survive the harsh, brutal world that he has to live in as a harpooner in frigid cold environments.

He meets O’Connell’s Patrick Sumner, a former Army medic that takes a job on the ship as a doctor to help in the expedition.

Sumner has a mysterious past that led to him leaving the Army in disgrace, which leads the embattled man to take such a job.

The rest of the cast showcases Stephen Graham as Captain Arthur Brownlee, Tom Courtenay as Baxter, Sam Spruell as Michael Cavendish and Mullen as the Priest.

The series was written and directed by Andrew Haigh based on the novel of the same name by Ian McGuire. Haigh is best known for the movie 45 Years and the TV series The OA.

