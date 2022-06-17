Skip to main content

How to Watch The Old Man Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FX premieres The Old Man, a new series starring Jeff Bridges on Wednesday night.

A new series is arriving on FX and it looks like it could be another great show. Starring Jeff Bridges, The Old Man, premieres Wednesday night.

How to Watch The Old Man Series Premiere Today:

Date: June 16, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FX

Live Stream The Old Man Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man stars Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman. The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

The cast is amazing, as Jeff Bridges is a critically acclaimed actor and Jon Lithgow and Amy Brenneman are also well respected.

Thursday night you can catch the first two episodes back-to-back. In the first episode, Dan Chase must flee his house after his past catches up with him.

In the second episode, Chase finds a hiding spot, but Harold Harper and the authorities are still after him and he must find a way out.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
16
2022

The Old Man Series Premiere

TV CHANNEL: FX
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) go for the ball during the third quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) go for the ball during the third quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18544165
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Mariners in Canada

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Screen-Shot-2022-05-16-at-2.55.30-PM
entertainment

How to Watch The Old Man Series Premiere

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) go for the ball during the third quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Warriors at Celtics stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18047681
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Hooks at Cardinals

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
CFL
CFL Football

How to Watch Alouettes at Argonauts

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago
Jun 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a two run home run in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a two run home run in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy