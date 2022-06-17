A new series is arriving on FX and it looks like it could be another great show. Starring Jeff Bridges, The Old Man, premieres Wednesday night.

How to Watch The Old Man Series Premiere Today:

Date: June 16, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FX

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man stars Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman. The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

The cast is amazing, as Jeff Bridges is a critically acclaimed actor and Jon Lithgow and Amy Brenneman are also well respected.

Thursday night you can catch the first two episodes back-to-back. In the first episode, Dan Chase must flee his house after his past catches up with him.

In the second episode, Chase finds a hiding spot, but Harold Harper and the authorities are still after him and he must find a way out.

