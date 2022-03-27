ABC will air the Oscars on Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch The Oscars Today:

Date: March 27, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

This year's event is hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes and is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

23 different awards will be handed out on Sunday.

The big award is the Best Picture award, which was won by Nomadland in 2021. This year, the nominees are Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.

Kenneth Branagh, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Paul Thomas Anderson, Jane Campion and Steven Spielberg are up for Best Director.

Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Denzel Washington are the nominees for Best Actor.

The Best Actress nominees are Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart.

Some notable storylines: The Power of the Dog is the first female-directed film to garner more than 10 nominations, while CODA is the first film with a primarily-deaf cast to be nominated for Best Picture. Drive My Car is the first Japanese film to be nominated for Best Picture.

