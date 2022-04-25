Skip to main content

How to Watch The Price is Right: At Night Special: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Price is Right is heading to primetime, as the classic daytime game show has an evening special on Monday.

The Price is Right has been on television since 1972 when Bob Barker took the skinny microphone on stage and started playing a variety of games with contestants. The show has evolved over the years, seeing Barker retire and Drew Carey take over in 2007 after a legendary 35-year run for Barker. Another evolution over the past three years has been The Price is Right at Night.

How to Watch The Price is Right: At Night Special Today:

Game Date: April 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream The Price is Right: At Night Special on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Price is Right at Night is unpredictable and features the same classic games with new faces and some celebrity cameos.

This version of The Price is Right has been a lot of fun for the fans and the players, but also the different charities that it helps support.

Over the years the show has seen RuPaul, Seth Rogan, Adam DeVine, Ludacris, Lilly Singh, Tiffany Haddish and Rachel Brosnahan as solo celebrity guests play for their favorite charities.

They have also welcomed in the the casts of The Neighborhood, The Talk and SEAL Team.

Other times the show is an opportunity for a holiday theme like Valentines Day or to support first responders and frontline and essential workers during the height of the pandemic.

Just like in previous episodes, expect the show to be filled with laughs, moments of joy and a ton of fun for everyone involved.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
25
2022

The Price is Right: At Night Special

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts in front of Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) after a score during the third quarter in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at 76ers

By Kristofer Habbas42 seconds ago
Apr 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros vs. Rangers

By Phil Watson42 seconds ago
price-is-right
entertainment

How to Watch The Price is Right: At Night Special

By Kristofer Habbas42 seconds ago
soccer fans
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Juárez

By Christine Brown42 seconds ago
Apr 22, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets Brandon Nimmo (9) scores on a Francisco Lindor sacrifice fly against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb New York Mets At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets Brandon Nimmo (9) scores on a Francisco Lindor sacrifice fly against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb New York Mets At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Cardinals

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
download-4
entertainment

How to Watch America Says Season 5 Premiere

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) is triple teamed by Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (27), guard Marcus Smart (36) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy