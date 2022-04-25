The Price is Right is heading to primetime, as the classic daytime game show has an evening special on Monday.

The Price is Right has been on television since 1972 when Bob Barker took the skinny microphone on stage and started playing a variety of games with contestants. The show has evolved over the years, seeing Barker retire and Drew Carey take over in 2007 after a legendary 35-year run for Barker. Another evolution over the past three years has been The Price is Right at Night.

How to Watch The Price is Right: At Night Special Today:

Game Date: April 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream The Price is Right: At Night Special on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Price is Right at Night is unpredictable and features the same classic games with new faces and some celebrity cameos.

This version of The Price is Right has been a lot of fun for the fans and the players, but also the different charities that it helps support.

Over the years the show has seen RuPaul, Seth Rogan, Adam DeVine, Ludacris, Lilly Singh, Tiffany Haddish and Rachel Brosnahan as solo celebrity guests play for their favorite charities.

They have also welcomed in the the casts of The Neighborhood, The Talk and SEAL Team.

Other times the show is an opportunity for a holiday theme like Valentines Day or to support first responders and frontline and essential workers during the height of the pandemic.

Just like in previous episodes, expect the show to be filled with laughs, moments of joy and a ton of fun for everyone involved.

Regional restrictions may apply.