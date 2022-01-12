Skip to main content

How to Watch The Price is Right at Night: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Get ready for a fun evening with The Price is Right at Night, which will celebrate first responders.

The Price is Right at Night is a fun spin on the traditional show that airs in the afternoon. This episode is based entirely around first responders. 

How to Watch The Price is Right at Night Today:

Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream The Price is Right at Night on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first episode of the season was a holiday-themed special last year where contestants played for festive prizes and where pet adoption was showcased. It featured animals looking for their forever homes. This time around it is all about first responders. 

This marks the third season of the show. This is the first episode of 2022. "The Price is Right at Night" has mainly featured in the past a celebrity playing for his or her favorite charity and sometimes an occasional holiday themed episode. 

Currently in its 50th season, The Price is Right premiered in 1971 with Bob Barker as the host. The show revolves around contestants competing by identifying accurate pricing of merchandise to win cash and prizes. The show has been hosted by Drew Carey since August 2007 where he has put his comedic background on full display.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
12
2021

The Price is Right at Night

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) finishes his shot with a follow through poking Houston Rockets center Daniel Theis (27) in the eyes in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) passes the ball in front of Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) fouls Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) guards Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) unable to block a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
drake basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois State at Drake

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy