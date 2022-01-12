Get ready for a fun evening with The Price is Right at Night, which will celebrate first responders.

The Price is Right at Night is a fun spin on the traditional show that airs in the afternoon. This episode is based entirely around first responders.

How to Watch The Price is Right at Night Today:

Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The first episode of the season was a holiday-themed special last year where contestants played for festive prizes and where pet adoption was showcased. It featured animals looking for their forever homes. This time around it is all about first responders.

This marks the third season of the show. This is the first episode of 2022. "The Price is Right at Night" has mainly featured in the past a celebrity playing for his or her favorite charity and sometimes an occasional holiday themed episode.

Currently in its 50th season, The Price is Right premiered in 1971 with Bob Barker as the host. The show revolves around contestants competing by identifying accurate pricing of merchandise to win cash and prizes. The show has been hosted by Drew Carey since August 2007 where he has put his comedic background on full display.

