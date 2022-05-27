How to Watch The Prison Breaker

All four parts of The Prison Breaker premiere on Friday on the ID channel.

The Prison Breaker tells the true story of Richard McNair, a fugitive who broke out of jail in 1992. McNair's friends and family, law enforcement officers and journalists help recall the story of his jailbreak and his time on the run.

1992 wasn't the first time McNair eluded authorities with the fugitive using a detective's lip balm as a lubricant to free himself from restraints in 1988.

In 2006, McNair escaped federal prison in the early spring and even got stopped by an officer, but he managed to talk his way out of the situation and got let off with a warning. The dramatic escape allowed McNair's case to vault to international infamy.

Weeks into his time on the run, McNair was finally attained in Canada with a stolen vehicle. The escape artist was dramatically captured and taken into custody for the final time. Or is it?

