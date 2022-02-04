Saya, the only black panther in the forest, is determined to reign supreme in Thursday's television special.

In order to survive, Saya needs to claim his territory on his own and he will go through anything and anyone.

How to Watch The Real Black Panther Today:

Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Nat Geo WILD

Live Stream The Real Black Panther on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This isn't Wakanda. Deep in south India in the Kabini Forest, animal tribes are all vying for territory, power and resources. Now a new king, Saya, is on the rise. He is the only black panther in this jungle.

A new challenger in the Kabini Forest though threatens that. This is the story of Saya, the real black panther, and his rise to power.

Lineage doesn't favor him, but he's got cunning abilities and grit, and he plans to claim Kabini as his kingdom. From internal struggles for power to a cast reminiscent of "The Jungle Book," "The Real Black Panther" transports you to the heart of this jungle kingdom.

We follow Saya through the eyes of big cat expert Shaaz Jung.

Directed by John Cullum, "The Real Black Panther" is written by Simon Boyce, Andrew Mitchell and Salvatore Vecchio, who also does the voice over work.

Regional restrictions may apply.