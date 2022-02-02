The Real Dirty Dancing, a new show on FOX that has celebrities recreate dances from the film Dirty Dancing, will premiere Tuesday on FOX at 9:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch The Real Dirty Dancing Series Premiere Today:

Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

According to the official descriptions of the show from FOX, "eight celebrities fully immerse themselves in the ultimate Dirty Dancing experience" in the new show.

The celebrities who appear on the show are Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Loni Love.

Filmed in Virginia at the Mountain Lake Lodge, where the film's fictional Kellerman's Lodge was located, the show will feature celebrities teaming up to recreate classic dances. Each week, guest judges will decide which celebrity pairings make it through to the next round and which are kicked out of the competition until one two are left to be named the champions.

