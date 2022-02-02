Skip to main content

How to Watch The Real Dirty Dancing Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Eight celebrities compete in Dirty Dancing-themed challenges.

The Real Dirty Dancing, a new show on FOX that has celebrities recreate dances from the film Dirty Dancing, will premiere Tuesday on FOX at 9:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch The Real Dirty Dancing Series Premiere Today:

Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream The Real Dirty Dancing Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

According to the official descriptions of the show from FOX, "eight celebrities fully immerse themselves in the ultimate Dirty Dancing experience" in the new show. 

The celebrities who appear on the show are Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Loni Love.

Filmed in Virginia at the Mountain Lake Lodge, where the film's fictional Kellerman's Lodge was located, the show will feature celebrities teaming up to recreate classic dances. Each week, guest judges will decide which celebrity pairings make it through to the next round and which are kicked out of the competition until one two are left to be named the champions.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
1
2022

The Real Dirty Dancing Series Premiere

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
