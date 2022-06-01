The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres on Bravo on Wednesday night.

The Real Housewives of Dubai focuses on the housewives that live in a city that's dripping in gold. The women of Dubai take over the town while learning about love, challenging friendships and pushing their businesses to new heights.

How to Watch The Real Housewives of Dubai Series Premiere Today:

Date: June 1, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bravo

Live stream The Real Housewives of Dubai Series Premiere on fuboTV: Get access now!

The series, which premieres on Wednesday, features the 11th city to be included in The Real Housewives franchise. The show will follow the luxurious lifestyles of Chanel Ayan, Nina Ali, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury.

Ayan, one of the show's leading stars, has lived in Dubai with her husband and their son for 18 years after having been born and raised in Kenya and later spending time in Brazil.

In a promotional video for the show, Ayan noted that "I'm the first Black supermodel in Dubai. I'm the first person from my village or from my generation to do something really big like this. So I feel proud!"

Don't miss the beginning of the brand new series which airs on June 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Regional restrictions may apply.