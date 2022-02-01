Skip to main content

How to Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 12th season of Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Tuesday on Bravo.

A new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will premiere on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

How to Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Premiere Today:

Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Bravo

Live Stream The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

RHONJ is the fourth show in the Real Housewives franchise, premiering in 2009. The show focuses on the lives of a group of women who live in New Jersey.

Just one cast member remains from the first season of the show: Teresa Giudice, who in addition to appearing on the show has written multiple cookbooks.

In addition to Guidice, this season starts returning housewives Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania. The season also features a new cast member, Traci Johnson.

The new season features a lot of various storylines. Teresa and her boyfriend Luis move in together and attempt to blend their families. Melissa and Jennifer try to reconcile things after conflict between the two because of comments Jennifer made about Melissa's husband and his business. And Dolores rents a townhouse and moves out on her own.

