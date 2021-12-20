The 'Secrets of Christmas: Revealed' takes a comedic look at the inner workings of Santa's operation.

After a massive data breach that resulted in the release of millions of documents about the inner workings of Santa Claus's North Pole operation, Christmas experts are getting together this Monday on Fox to examine all the new evidence and reveal the biggest secrets of Christmas in this fictional holiday special.

How to Watch The Secrets of Christmas Revealed Today

Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: You can stream The Secrets of Christmas Revealed on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monday's show will finally provide us with the answer to hard-hitting questions, including: How do reindeers fly? We'll learn what the line really is between naughty and nice. All of this and more will be revealed, with the night culminating in the revelation of the biggest secrets surrounding Christmas.

The official press release for the special calls it a "a gripping audience play-along... layering in pieces of information that all build up to a final reveal exposing the biggest secrets of Christmas."

So, if you—and your children—want to learn about Mrs. Claus's role in the Claus organization and how the elves have a hidden spy network, tune in Monday night.

