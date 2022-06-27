Skip to main content

How to Watch The Split Season Three Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

'The Split' is back on BBC America on Sunday night with the series three premiere at 10 p.m. ET.

The Split returns Sunday night with the season three debut with Hannah and Nathan negotiating the final stages of their divorce. But when it becomes clear that Nathan has met someone else, the amicable separation takes a turn for the worse.

How to Watch The Split Season Three Premiere Today:

Date: June 26, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: BBC America

It is going to be a great first episode for a show that has done well in its first two seasons.

The show is about a family that delves back into the world of a high-flying family of lawyers, where Hannah Stern is busy negotiating complex divorce cases whilst being confronted by difficulties in her own family, according to bbcamerica.com.

Season two ended with a bang. According to the show description, after Hannah's heartbreaking confession to Nathan about the night before their wedding, their marriage is in turmoil. Nina reveals to Rex that she is pregnant with his child which she plans to raise alone.

At Zander and Tyler’s engagement party at the office, Nina kisses Tyler. Hannah and Nathan reveal to their children their decision to separate. Ruth, Hannah and Rose accompany Nina to her doctor’s visit and when they return home they find out that Nathan has moved out of the house leaving his ring behind.

Check out how the new season kicks off Sunday night on BBC America.

