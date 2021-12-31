Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch The Twilight Zone Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Get ready for 48 hours of "The Twilight Zone". This year, several stretches of the marathon will air with limited commercials.
    The tradition continues on the Syfy channel with "The Twilight Zone" marathon running over two days. It's an interesting way to end 2021 and ring in 2022. 

    How to Watch: The Twilight Zone Marathon Today:

    Date: Dec. 31, 2021-Jan. 1, 2022

    Time: 2:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Syfy

    Live stream The Twilight Zone Marathon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The channel has scheduled episodes from every season, but there’s an emphasis this time around on seasons 3 and 5, as well as nine episodes from the lesser-known season 4 when the show shifted from 30 minutes to an hour.

    It may be decades old, but "The Twilight Zone" still holds the test of time. Rod Serling’s classic sci-fi/fantasy anthology series is an annual favorite for many. TV Guide ranked the series No. 5 in its 2013 list of the 60 greatest shows of all-time and No. 4 on the list of the 60 greatest dramas. 

    With the first episode airing in 1959, "The Twilight Zone" was the brainchild of Serling, who served as host and wrote more than 80 episodes of the show's 150-plus episode run. It's a strange mix of horror, science fiction, drama, comedy and superstition. 

    Serling introduced each episode and many of the black and white episodes concluded with a surprise ending. Actors such as Burt Reynolds, Roddy McDowell and Robert Redford made appearances in some of the more well-known stories.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

