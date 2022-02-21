The highly anticipated Season 11 Part 2 premiere of The Walking Dead happens on Sunday night. This season marks the end of the popular series.

The Walking Dead returns with many heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack, while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria. The final eight episodes of Season 11’s 24-episode arc will air over the next few months with the finale airing on April 10.

How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 Premiere Today:

Date: Feb 20, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: AMC Network

For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return.

One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival and the state of each community.

The Walking Dead follows a group of gritty survivors struggling to stay afloat in a post-apocalyptic world. Even after planning their movements around the slew of ravenous undead, the group is routinely confronted with troops of violent travelers

Developed for television by Frank Darabont, the series debuted in 2010 and is based on the eponymous series of comic books by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard.

