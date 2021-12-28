Robin Roberts hosts 'The Year: 2021,' a look back at the biggest moments from the last 12 months.

ABC will air a special two-hour look back on the past year on Monday night, hosted by Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts.

How to Watch The Year: 2021 Finale Today

Date: Dec. 27, 2021

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

You can stream The Year: 2021 on fuboTV

The special will look at all the events that made 2021 a unique year, from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to the Capitol insurrection.

The special will also look at important pop culture milestones, as well as larger issues including space exploration and climate change. The Year: 2021 will also focus on continued protests for racial justice and America's efforts to rebuild after two years of living through a pandemic.

In addition to Roberts, the special will feature a number of voices from across the ABC network, including Good Morning America co-anchors George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan and World News Tonight anchor David Muir.

In addition, there will be appearances by sports figures like Olympian Michael Phelps, television personality Katie Nolan and The Undefeated reporter Kelley L. Carter.

John R. Green is the executive producer