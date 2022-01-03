Skip to main content
    How to Watch This Came Out of Me Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A new show goes behind the scenes to look at emergency medicine in Texas.
    Author:

    This Came Out of Me, a new show from Discovery Channel that takes a look at emergency medicine in Texas, will premiere on Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. ET.

    How to Watch This Came Out of Me Premiere Today

    Date: Jan. 2, 2021

    Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Discovery Channel

    Live Stream: You can stream This Came Out of Me Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The show was filmed across the state of Texas at SignatureCare Emergency Center locations, with episodes set in Austin, Midland, Odessa and Houston.

    The show is hosted by Dr. Ruby Rose, the ER Medical Direction at SignatureCare's Austin location. Each episode, Rose will guide viewers through a look at emergency medicine and the unexpected things that the doctors at SignatureCare discover, from a bug stuck in a patient's ear to concrete stuck in a patient's leg.

    The premiere episode will feature a toddler with a bead stuck up her nose, a mechanic whose hand was impaled while working on a car engine, a man suffering from an abscess in an uncomfortable spot, a man with a lacerated index finger and a man who is dealing with some painful swelling.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

