    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch This Is Us Final Season Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The last season of NBC's This Is Us premieres on Tuesday night.

    The sixth and final season of NBC drama This Is Us is set to premiere on Tuesday night, kicking off an 18-episode farewell season for the award-winning show.

    How to Watch This Is Us Final Season Premiere:

    Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    Watch This Is Us Final Season Premiere online with fuboTV:

    This Is Us follows the lives of siblings Kevin, Kate and Randall, known as the "Big Three" and played, respectively, by Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown. Brown in particular has earned accolades for his performance on the show, winning a Golden Globe in 2018 for Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama.

    The show also stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore as parents Jack and Rebecca.

    The show features a mixture of present-day storylines mixed with flashbacks to earlier periods in Jack and Rebecca's lives.

    This Is Us was created by Dan Fogelman, who has worked as a writer on movies like Cars and Tangled and directed the movies Danny Collins and Life Itself.

    The sixth-season premiere episode, "The Challenger," features the Big Three celebrating their 41st birthday. The episode is directed by Ken Olin, who has directed 28 episodes of the series.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    This Is Us Final Season Premiere

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
