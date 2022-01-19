As the final season of "This is Us" continues, Tuesday's episode will be full of unexpected twists and turns.

As an entertaining and heart-wrenching show, "This is Us" never seems to disappoint. After season five, plenty of questions were left unanswered. Season six will make sure to answer those.

How to Watch This is Us S6 E3 Today:

Date: Jan. 18, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream This is Us S6 E3 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Many "This Is Us" fans have been wondering where the sixth and final season takes Deja and Malik’s story. The two lovebirds just reached a new level in their relationship.

But there’s still some drama ahead. In season six, Deja will face massive consequences following her weekend with Malik. That begins in episode three when Randall will find out about Deja and Malik’s weekend together.

Rebecca reveals in this episode that Jack will take Kate, Randall and Kevin to the movies for the first time. Yet, things don't turn out as planned.

Little Kevin decides to leave the movie, and Jack doesn’t notice until it’s too late. Jack panics and he’s seen searching for his son with Randall and Kate. The question becomes how Jack’s story will ultimately tie in to the present-day timeline.

Watch on Tuesday to find out everything that happens. It's sure to leave you wanting more.

Regional restrictions may apply.