How to Watch This Is Us Series Finale

After six seasons and multiple Emmy awards, the critically acclaimed NBC family drama This Is Us will come to a conclusion.

How to Watch This Is Us Season 6 Series Finale Today:

Date: May 24, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

The international sensation has spawned a French-language spin-off and has been career-defining for many of its soon-to-be alum.

That includes creator Dan Fogelman (Crazy Stupid Love, Tangled) and Milo Ventimiglia, who had featured in The League and Grown Ups 2 before this breakout lead role. Indeed, Fogelman himself shared an open letter on Twitter Tuesday describing just how much being part of the show had meant to him over the years.

Viewers should prepare for an emotional final episode, which will take place both in the present day and the early 1990s, time-hopping in a way that fans of the show will recognize as emblematic.

The show's enduring success is that much more notable in the era of made-for-streaming TV shows, which often fade away in just one or two seasons. However it ends, its legacy in the film and TV landscape will be sure to remain.

