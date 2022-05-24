Skip to main content

How to Watch This Is Us Series Finale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The critically acclaimed NBC family drama airs its very last episode tonight

After six seasons and multiple Emmy awards, the critically acclaimed NBC family drama This Is Us will come to a conclusion.

How to Watch This Is Us Season 6 Series Finale Today:

Date: May 24, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream This Is Us Season 6 Series Finale on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The international sensation has spawned a French-language spin-off and has been career-defining for many of its soon-to-be alum.

That includes creator Dan Fogelman (Crazy Stupid Love, Tangled) and Milo Ventimiglia, who had featured in The League and Grown Ups 2 before this breakout lead role. Indeed, Fogelman himself shared an open letter on Twitter Tuesday describing just how much being part of the show had meant to him over the years.

Viewers should prepare for an emotional final episode, which will take place both in the present day and the early 1990s, time-hopping in a way that fans of the show will recognize as emblematic.

The show's enduring success is that much more notable in the era of made-for-streaming TV shows, which often fade away in just one or two seasons. However it ends, its legacy in the film and TV landscape will be sure to remain.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
24
2022

This Is Us

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

AUBURN SOFTBALL
College Softball

Auburn vs. Kentucky stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macalusojust now
ID channel
entertainment

How to Watch Two Shallow Graves, Day Three

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
This Is Us
entertainment

How to Watch This Is Us Series Finale

By Iolanda Netojust now
May 18, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) at bat during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Red Sox vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
May 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run to right field against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Guardians vs. Astros stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a 3-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) in game three of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 4 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
May 20, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith (7) celebrates his goal with center Sebastian Aho (20) against the New York Rangers during the second period in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy