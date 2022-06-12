Skip to main content

How to Watch Time 100: The World's Most Influential People: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

ABC brings us an inside look at the 'Time 100' gala for the first time on Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Time Magazine has been doing the Time 100: World's Most Influential People since 1999, but this year is the first year they have partnered with ABC to bring an inside look at the gala thrown to celebrate those people.

How to Watch: Time 100: The World's Most Influential People Today:

Date: June 12, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream Time 100: The World's Most Influential People on fuboTV

According to the ABC press release: TIME 100: The World's Most Influential People will premiere on ABC on June 12, 2022, at 8.00 p.m. ET. The show offers viewers an exclusive look inside the TIME 100 Gala event and takes a look at some of the honorees included on the magazine's 2022 list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

The show will be hosted by Canadien actor Simu Liu, who is also a part of the list. Liu has portrayed a wide range of roles in various films and television shows over the years, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Blood and Water and Kim's Convenience.

The show will also include musical guests Mary J. Blige and Miranda Lambert. This huge event will recognize the many people who have been a big influence in 2022 and you can catch it all in the hour-long special on Sunday night.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Time 100: The World's Most Influential People

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
