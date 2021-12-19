'Tis the Season to be Merry premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday night.

With Christmas just around the corner, Hallmark Channel continues to be the home for holiday movies. On Sunday, 'Tis the Season to be Merry will premiere on the station at 8:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch 'Tis the Season to be Merry Today

Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Hallmark Channel

Live Stream: You can stream 'Tis the Season to be Merry on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tis the Season to be Merry stars Rachael Leigh Cook as Merry, who heads to Vermont to work on her book about relationships. While there, she meets aid worker Adam, played by Travis Van Winkle, who helps her find new ideas and some Christmas cheer.

Cook's career began in 1995, when she landed a starring role in The Baby-Sitters Club. Cook has appeared in leading roles in films like She's All That and Josie and the Pussycats. She also starred in Hallmark's Cross Country Christmas, which premiered in 2020.

Van Winkle stars on Netflix's You and has appeared in other television series such as The Last Ship and Instinct. On the big screen, he's appeared in Friday the 13th and Accepted.

This movie is directed by Gary Yates, the director of Seven Times Lucky and High Life. Jen Kirkman and Duane Poole served as writers.

Regional restrictions may apply.