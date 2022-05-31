Skip to main content

How to Watch Tom Swift Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tom Swift, the brand new show from The CW, premieres on Tuesday.

The upcoming mystery television series, which is based on the book series of the same name, Tom Swift is a spin-off of the widely known series Nancy Drew. Tom Swift stars Tian Richards as the young, billionaire inventor, as well as LeVar Burton as the voice of Barclay, an artificial intelligence.

How to Watch Tom Swift Series Premiere Today:

Date: May 31, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

Live stream Tom Swift Series Premiere on fuboTV: Get access now!

The series was first announced to be at the beginning of development in October 2020 with the new show being created and executive produced by Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau and Cameron Johnson.

On February 8, 2021, it was announced that Ruben García would be in charge of directing the pilot episode, which premieres tonight.

Richards, the lead actor of the series, spoke about the adaptation, saying the original Tom Swift was great for his time and what he represented. At the time, that was the face of young boys, All-American kids full of possibilities. However, in 2021 that can look very different.

Don't miss the exciting series premiere Tom Swift at 9 p.m. ET tonight on The CW!

Regional restrictions may apply.

