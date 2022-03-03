Skip to main content

How to Watch Top Chef Season 19 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In the season 19 premiere of Top Chef, 15 of the country's best chefs arrive in Houston ready to fight for the title of Top Chef.

The first episode, called "Primal Instincts", is no doubt going to showcase some amazing food that you wish you could taste. Of the 15 contestants, Evelyn Garcia is the only chef from Houston. 

How to Watch Top Chef Season 19 Premiere Today:

Date: March 3, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Bravo

Live Stream Top Chef Season 19 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Each week the judging panel will be joined by a Top Chef All-Star judge, along with a local or national culinary icon.

Last season started off grander than ever thanks to what host Padma Lakshmi described as a "larger than normal" kitchen. Season 19's will be even better. The contestants will face off in a massive Houston kitchen that will also come with a few exciting new surprises. 

In addition to featuring incredible art, multiple secret doors, glass door refrigerators, and a unique pantry, the Season 19 kitchen will be stocked like never before.

Bravo’s Top Chef competition has been a fan favorite for almost 20 years. It takes viewers on a ride that tests the chefs abilities through a series of culinary challenges. These chefs are ready to showcase their expertise in a delicious season of BBQ, space-age snacks and the famous restaurant wars.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

