Interior designer Hilary Farr, who has served as one of the two hosts on HGTV's Love It or List It since 2008, is getting her own show. Tough Love with Hilary Farr is set to premiere Monday night.

How to Watch Tough Love with Hilary Farr Premiere Today

Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: HGTV

You can stream Tough Love with Hilary Farr Premiere on fuboTV

The eight-episode series features Farr giving families some "tough love" while helping them remodel and renovate their homes.

Farr is working with families whose issues go beyond the home itself, with Farr describing it on her Instagram as a show where she is "working with families whose problems are way bigger than bad floor plans. Upgrading these spaces will be a challenge, but transforming these homeowners' lives is where the real work begins."

An actor in the 1970s who appeared in films such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Farr has been doing renovation and interior design work since then, working part-time at it while acting. She moved to Toronto in 2008, where she joined Love It or List It as co-host with David Visentin.

