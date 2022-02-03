Skip to main content

How to Watch True Dating Stories Season 3 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Get ready for a look at real life, insane stories of epic dating disasters in the season three premiere on Wednesday.

Real people tell their funniest, wildest and most embarrassing dating stories while hilarious recreations bring them to life in the season three premiere.

How to Watch True Dating Stories Season 3 Premiere Today:

Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuse

Live Stream True Dating Stories Season 3 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Buckle up for the real life, insane stories of epic dating disasters. There’s no holding back as the show dishes on people’s weird, at times creepy predicaments, run-ins with the law and dates that just don’t quite pan out.

In this season three premiere Alex meets a date for karaoke, but finds out he brought some denim-clad friends, who are more interested in dirty dancing.

The first season landed "True Dating Stories" two nominations at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards (Best Direction and Best Original Program or Series produced for Digital Media – Non-Fiction). 

The second season managed to be even wilder than its predecessor, with episodes involving other unlikely protagonists, crack-smoking doll-lovers and Norwegian philanderers in Mexico.

"True Dating Stories" was created by brothers Andy and Matt King. In every seven to 10 minute segment, real life storytellers recall their most embarrassing dates, which are then recreated by comedic actors.

How To Watch

February
2
2022

True Dating Stories Season 3 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: fuse
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
