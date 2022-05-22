Skip to main content

How to Watch Two Shallow Graves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The premiere of the three-part documentary series Two Shallow Graves starts today.

The Investigation Discovery channel takes a look at the McShay Family murders from 2019 in a seven-part documentary premiering with part one today, Two Shallow Graves. The documentary takes a closer look at the evidence and the trial of the grisly and despicable murders of the McShay Family, Joseph, Summer and their two small children. The seven-part documentary will continue on Monday and see the finale on Tuesday this week.

How to Watch Two Shallow Graves today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ID

Watch Two Shallow Graves online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Two Shallow Graves is a seven-part documentary series from the Investigation Discovery channel that premieres today:

The case saw Charles “Chase” Merritt tried and convicted of the murders due to the mountain of circumstantial evidence and his relationship, business and connections with Joseph and the McShay family.

In the trial, the defense points out other potential suspects and Merritt continues to deny any wrongdoing, especially the murders of his friend and his family.

On June 10, 2019 Merritt was found guilty of the murders and sentenced to death by a jury of his peers.

This documentary dives deeper into the trial, the aftermath as well as the families of those impacted by this travesty.

Two Shallow Graves refers to how the bodies were found in the desert, buried in shallow graves that were ultimately found by a passerby and have since been turned into a memorial for the family.

The Investigation Discovery channel is dedicated to true crime documentaries, showcasing the real world through investigations and the crimes that happen on a daily basis.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Two Shallow Graves

TV CHANNEL: ID
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 20, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff11 seconds ago
May 20, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) celebrate win with center Connor McDavid (97) against the Calgary Flames in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff11 seconds ago
May 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) and LAFC midfielder Ilie S nchez (6) battle for the ball in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Austin FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 seconds ago
May 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) reacts during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 seconds ago
ID channel
entertainment

How to Watch Two Shallow Graves

By Kristofer Habbas11 seconds ago
imago0048640604h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Club América vs Pachuca

By Christine Brown11 seconds ago
Cooking Channel
entertainment

How to Watch Carnival Eats Season Premiere

By Christine Brown11 seconds ago
USATSI_18325798
NHL

How to Watch Flames at Oilers Game 3

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18324502
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch NASCAR All-Star Race

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy