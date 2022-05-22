The premiere of the three-part documentary series Two Shallow Graves starts today.

The Investigation Discovery channel takes a look at the McShay Family murders from 2019 in a seven-part documentary premiering with part one today, Two Shallow Graves. The documentary takes a closer look at the evidence and the trial of the grisly and despicable murders of the McShay Family, Joseph, Summer and their two small children. The seven-part documentary will continue on Monday and see the finale on Tuesday this week.

How to Watch Two Shallow Graves today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ID

Watch Two Shallow Graves online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Two Shallow Graves is a seven-part documentary series from the Investigation Discovery channel that premieres today:

The case saw Charles “Chase” Merritt tried and convicted of the murders due to the mountain of circumstantial evidence and his relationship, business and connections with Joseph and the McShay family.

In the trial, the defense points out other potential suspects and Merritt continues to deny any wrongdoing, especially the murders of his friend and his family.

On June 10, 2019 Merritt was found guilty of the murders and sentenced to death by a jury of his peers.

This documentary dives deeper into the trial, the aftermath as well as the families of those impacted by this travesty.

Two Shallow Graves refers to how the bodies were found in the desert, buried in shallow graves that were ultimately found by a passerby and have since been turned into a memorial for the family.

The Investigation Discovery channel is dedicated to true crime documentaries, showcasing the real world through investigations and the crimes that happen on a daily basis.

Regional restrictions may apply.