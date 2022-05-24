How to Watch Two Shallow Graves, Day Three

The final day of the three-day, seven-part documentary about the McStay family murders airs today.

Over the past two days, the ID channel has presented the seven-part, three-day documentary event Two Shallow Graves to explore the mystery, case and impact of the McStay Family Murders. Starting on Sunday, the seven-part series reviewed the timeline from 2010 through 2019 when the family disappeared to when the trial ended seeing a guilty conviction for this gruesome crime.

The final episodes of the documentary about the McStay Family murders airs today on the ID channel with Two Shallow Graves:

This story began in 2010, when the McStay family were seen, vaguely, through security camera footage leaving their home, never to be seen again. A family member went to check in on them, to find a house with nobody home, but no clear signs of a struggle.

Then investigators found their car after it was towed near the border of Mexico where it was abandoned in a strip mall parking lot.

From there, investigators had no updates for over three years before the remains of four were found in two shallow graves in the desert of California, later identified as the McStays: Joseph, Summer and their two young children.

The case closed with family friend and business associate Charles Merritt being charged and eventually being found guilty of the crimes.

Today wraps up the final episodes in the documentary series to show the end of this mystery, case, trial and the ramifications.

