Skip to main content

How to Watch Two Shallow Graves, Day Three: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final day of the three-day, seven-part documentary about the McStay family murders airs today.

Over the past two days, the ID channel has presented the seven-part, three-day documentary event Two Shallow Graves to explore the mystery, case and impact of the McStay Family Murders. Starting on Sunday, the seven-part series reviewed the timeline from 2010 through 2019 when the family disappeared to when the trial ended seeing a guilty conviction for this gruesome crime.

How to Watch Two Shallow Graves, Day Three today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ID

Watch Two Shallow Graves, Day Three online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The final episodes of the documentary about the McStay Family murders airs today on the ID channel with Two Shallow Graves:

This story began in 2010, when the McStay family were seen, vaguely, through security camera footage leaving their home, never to be seen again. A family member went to check in on them, to find a house with nobody home, but no clear signs of a struggle.

Then investigators found their car after it was towed near the border of Mexico where it was abandoned in a strip mall parking lot.

From there, investigators had no updates for over three years before the remains of four were found in two shallow graves in the desert of California, later identified as the McStays: Joseph, Summer and their two young children.

The case closed with family friend and business associate Charles Merritt being charged and eventually being found guilty of the crimes.

Today wraps up the final episodes in the documentary series to show the end of this mystery, case, trial and the ramifications.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

Two Shallow Graves, Day Three

TV CHANNEL: ID
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

AUBURN SOFTBALL
College Softball

Auburn vs. Kentucky stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macalusojust now
ID channel
entertainment

How to Watch Two Shallow Graves, Day Three

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
This Is Us
entertainment

How to Watch This Is Us Series Finale

By Iolanda Netojust now
May 18, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) at bat during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Red Sox vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
May 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run to right field against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Guardians vs. Astros stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a 3-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) in game three of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 4 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
May 20, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith (7) celebrates his goal with center Sebastian Aho (20) against the New York Rangers during the second period in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy