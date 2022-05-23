Skip to main content

How to Watch Two Shallow Graves, Part Two: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second day of the grisly documentary series, Two Shallow Graves about the McStay family murders.

The seven-part documentary series, Two Shallow Graves on the Investigation Discovery channel continues today in the three-night event following the horrific murders of the McStay family. Back in 2010, the family of four disappeared, then in the desert, two shallow graves were found that were later identified as the family and the mystery started to unravel with all the evidence pointing at one man.

How to Watch Two Shallow Graves, Day Two today:

Game Date: May 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ID

Watch Two Shallow Graves, Day Two online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The second night of the seven-part documentary series about the McStay family murders focuses more on the case and aftermath:

In a case that shocked the nation back in 2010, a family of four went missing and were later discovered in shallow graves in the desert in California. The evidence all pointed at Charles Merritt as the prime suspect.

Merritt was a family friend and business associate of Joseph McStay. As the investigation started, it was revealed that Merritt was stealing money and writing bad checks from the business for himself.

There was more and more circumstantial evidence that mounted, leading prosecutors to charge Merritt for the murders.

On February 4th, 2010 Joseph contacted Merritt, leaving him a voicemail and then the family is vaguely seen leaving their home. On February 8th, 2010 their vehicle was found at a strip mall by the Mexico border after being towed. That was the last of any indication about the family, their whereabouts and the mystery continued.

Three years later, their bodies were found by a motorcyclist who found bones and what looked like a skull in a shallow grave in Victorville, California.

This documentary covers the mystery, the case and the eventual verdict of guilty for Merritt in this case.

