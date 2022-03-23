The third season of "Tyler Perry's Assisted Living" returns on Wednesday night in what will no doubt be a season full of surprises and laughs.

In the first episode of season three, Sandra and Philip's relationship is tested over an immature mistake.

How to Watch Tyler Perry's Assisted Living Season 3 Premiere Today:

Date: March 23, 2022

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: BET

Live Stream Tyler Perry's Assisted Living Season 3 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the new season, the Wilson family tries to cope with witnessing Lindor being arrested and roughed up by the police. Because of that, Jeremy steps in as a father figure to help Lindor through this awful process. Sandra and Philip struggle with their own feelings about the incident.

Meanwhile, Mr. Brown and Vinny learn a few lessons about money and everyone at the facility looks forward to celebrating a Wilson family milestone with Sandra graduating from high school.

The show stars David Mann as “Mr. Brown,” Tamela Mann as “Cora,” J. Anthony Brown as “Vinny,” Na’im Lynn as “Jeremy," and Nicolas S. Duvernay as “Lindor".

Assisted Living was ranked the No. 1 scripted comedy series on cable for Black viewers in the 2021 calendar year.

The show started in 2020 based off the premise of Jeremy losing his job and deciding to move to the backwoods of Georgia to help his crazy grandfather, who had foolishly purchased a terribly run-down home for the elderly.

Regional restrictions may apply.