How to Watch Tyler Perry's House of Payne Season 11 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Get ready for another fun and exciting season of "Tyler Perry's House of Payne" when the show premieres on Wednesday night in what marks its 11th season.

In the new season, the Payne family welcomes its newest member, baby Malisa. Malik is now a father and couldn't be happier. CJ and Janine also become grandparents, although CJ hilariously will not let anyone call him grandfather. With the arrival of a beautiful new baby, Malik and Lisa begin to evolve. 

How to Watch Tyler Perry's House of Payne Season 11 Premiere Today:

Date: March 23, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: BET

In the first episode of the season, tensions are high with Lisa and Malik home with the new baby and Janine's plane status still unknown. Ella and Miranda welcome the couple and the newborn home, while Curtis, C.J., and Calvin are elsewhere.

The show stars LaVan Davis as “Curtis Payne,” Cassi Davis Patton as “Ella Payne,” Allen Payne as “C.J. Payne,” Lance Gross as “Calvin Payne,” Larramie “Doc” Shaw as “Malik Payne,” and Keshia Knight Pulliam as “Miranda Payne.” 

The series focuses around a multi-generational family living under one roof in Atlanta led by patriarch Curtis Payne and his wife Ella. While primarily a comedy, "House of Payne" hasn't stayed away from serious subject matter like substance abuse and addiction. 

